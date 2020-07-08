Detroit Tigers sign two free-agent RHPs, including former Red Sox draft pick

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila was busy on Wednesday afternoon, bringing aboard additional reinforcements to the team pitching staff.
Chris Mauloni, a 35th round draft pick from Boston last year, and Nick Davila have both been signed to deals by Detroit.
In the last three years with Jacksonville in the NCAA, Mauloni has sported ERA’s of 2.97, 5.21, and 3.18 while compiling a total record of 5-4.
Meanwhile, Davila compiled a 2-1 record as a junior at USF while holding a 5.25 ERA through 12 innings pitched.