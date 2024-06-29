in Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers Sign Veteran Minor Leaguer Drew Maggi

Drew Maggi’s Inspiring Return: Tigers Give Him Another Shot

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Tigers have signed 35-year-old infielder Drew Maggi to a minor league deal, marking a significant moment in the veteran’s long journey through baseball. Maggi, who made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 after 13 years in the minor leagues, had been playing for the independent Staten Island Ferry Hawks before his recent signing.

A Career of Perseverance

Drew Maggi’s baseball career has been a story of perseverance. Drafted by the Pirates in 2010, he waited more than a decade for his first major league call-up, which came last season when Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds went on the bereavement list. Though his stay in the majors was brief, spanning just three games, Maggi left an impression by recording his first two major league hits and an RBI.

The Tigers’ decision to sign Drew Maggi reflects the veteran’s persistent hustle throughout his career, which has seen him play for six different organizations and move frequently between Double-A and Triple-A. Maggi’s career batting average is .252 in Double-A and .254 in Triple-A, with his best season in 2016 while with the Dodgers organization.

A New Opportunity For Drew Maggi

Although he was released by the Pirates after hitting just .181/.257/.221 with the Altoona Curve last season, Maggi continued his baseball journey with the Ferry Hawks before earning his new contract with the Tigers. Now back in affiliated baseball, Maggi aims to leverage this opportunity with Detroit’s farm system, showcasing the resilience and passion that have defined his career.

Written by W.G. Brady

Max Clark’s Injury Raises Concerns for Detroit Tigers