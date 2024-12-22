fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Tigers Signing Former Yankees P Dietrich Enns

By W.G. Brady
In a move that adds depth to their organizational pitching depth for the 2025 season, the Detroit Tigers are reportedly former New York Yankees draft pick Dietrich Enns. The 33-year-old left-handed pitcher announced the news on Instagram this past week, sharing his excitement about joining the Tigers organization.

“I’m happy to share that I’ll be joining the @tigers organization next season! My family and I are very excited for this opportunity!!,” Enns posted, expressing his enthusiasm for this new chapter in his career.

Enns was originally drafted by the Yankees in the 19th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Central Michigan University. Over the years, he has had stints in both Major League Baseball and abroad, most recently playing for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) and the LG Twins in South Korea’s KBO League.

Having spent time in both the MLB and international leagues, Enns brings valuable experience and a strong pitching pedigree to the Tigers. This signing could offer the Tigers a veteran presence in their bullpen as they continue their efforts to build a competitive roster for the 2025 season. Enns’ versatility and experience pitching in different leagues may prove to be an asset as he looks to make an impact in Detroit.

