Detroit Tigers 'simplified' team logo is exactly that [Photo]

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Ok, this whole coronavirus thing has all of us doing some pretty crazy things, such as letting our nose hair grow down to our chin, cooking three meals a day at home, and putting together puzzles when we could just look at the picture on the box and be done with it.

Well, apparently one fan decided to use his creativity (or lack thereof) to create simplified logos for each and every Major League Baseball team.

As you can see in the middle image in the fifth row the Detroit Tigers ‘simplified’ logo is not that exciting. Granted, it is not supposed to be.

If this is what it has come to, we really need sports back in our lives…NOW!

Arnold Powell

