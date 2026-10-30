The Detroit Tigers are officially turning the page on a disappointing 2026 season, and six familiar names have reached free agency as the organization begins preparing for 2027.

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Among them are Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty and Justin Verlander, three of the most recognizable players on Detroit’s roster this past season.

Following a 76-86 campaign that left the Tigers out of the playoffs, president of baseball operations Scott Harris faces some significant decisions about the team’s future.

And Thursday’s transactions provided another reminder that Detroit’s roster could look considerably different next spring.

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (not pictured) at first base during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Six Detroit Tigers Become Free Agents

According to the Tigers’ official transaction report, the following six players elected free agency on Thursday, Oct. 29:

Player Position Gleyber Torres Second baseman Jack Flaherty Starting pitcher Justin Verlander Starting pitcher Tyler Kinley Relief pitcher Burch Smith Relief pitcher Jacob Waguespack Relief pitcher

The six names were also included in the MLB Players Association’s official free-agent announcement, which identified 144 players entering the market.

However, Verlander’s appearance on the list is simply a procedural transaction. The future Hall of Famer already announced his retirement and made his final major league start in September.

As we previously reported, Verlander made it clear that he had no intention of reconsidering his decision.

For the other five players, Thursday marked the beginning of an uncertain offseason.

Scott Harris Faces Important Decisions

Torres and Flaherty are arguably the two biggest names to watch, although neither is guaranteed to return to Detroit.

The Tigers have a potential replacement for Torres in Hao-Yu Lee, while Flaherty’s possible departure would create another opening in a starting rotation already undergoing significant changes.

Detroit also has bullpen decisions to make with Kinley, Smith and Waguespack entering free agency.

As we previously examined, the Tigers entered the offseason with substantial financial flexibility after carrying a payroll of approximately $200 million in 2026.

That gives Harris an opportunity to reshape the roster through free agency and trades while continuing to build around Detroit’s younger players.

What the Detroit Tigers Free Agents Mean for 2027

Becoming a free agent does not automatically mean a player is leaving the organization permanently. The Tigers can still negotiate new contracts with eligible players if both sides are interested.

But following a season that fell well short of expectations, Detroit has plenty of reasons to consider a different approach.

Six players have reached free agency, several roster spots are opening up, and Scott Harris now has an opportunity to put his stamp on the 2027 Tigers.

The offseason has officially begun in Detroit.