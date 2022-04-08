Detroit Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch ‘proud’ of his team after walk-off Opening Day win

It may not have looked promising for much of the afternoon that even featured more than a few raindrops, but the Detroit Tigers overcame two separate deficits against their division rival Chicago White Sox this afternoon to send their fans home happy.

Eric Haase launched a solo home run to knot the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the 9th, followed by a walk-off hit from newcomer Javier Baez to give the Tigers the win in front of a packed house at Comerica Park.

Afterward, 2nd year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch met with media members for his postgame remarks and immediately gave a shoutout to Baez.

“What a game for us, some lagging at the beginning, but all ends well – welcome to Detroit, Javier Baez,” he said. “When Javier hits it, electric things happen.”

The Tigers were also aided by contributions from newcomer Austin Meadows, as well as fan-favorite Miguel Cabrera, who delivered a 2-RBI single in the 9th to tie things up. But according to Hinch, it doesn’t matter who the player is – they’re all working together.

“When you put this uniform on, there’s a great brand of baseball we’re playing. It doesn’t matter who it is, what inning or who starts. It doesn’t matter who gets credit, it just about winning today’s game. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it works, our guys buy in. It’s a really happy clubhouse right now.”

“I’m proud of our guys, and like I said, we’re going to use all the guys that are here and all the guys who are coming up later in the summer.”

The Tigers and White Sox will continue their series tomorrow.

– – Quotes via Bally Sports Detroit Link – –