Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire wants to “get hopping” with intrasquad games

The Detroit Tigers have finally resumed baseball activities, gathering the past several days at Comerica Park for Summer Training in anticipation of the season that officially kicks off later this month.

And you can bet that they’ve been chomping at the bit to get back to regular competition. Manager Ron Gardenhire is no different, and wants to finally get back into some action.

“We had to change it up,” Gardenhire said Tuesday morning. “It seemed like we weren’t going anywhere and guys were getting anxious out there. We’re going to get hopping tomorrow.”

Intrasquad games are set to get underway tomorrow after a bit of fundamentals work.

“We are going to start the day with fundamentals, doing infield and outfield relays and really get after it,” Gardenhire said. “We’re going to have more of a team format. I think we are able to do that. I’m tired of shagging. I want to get some action and the players want to get after it.

“So that’s what we’re going to do.”

The team has been abiding by the MLB mandated safety protocols involving social distancing, but to Gardenhire, it’s time to move forward.

“We’ve done this the right way (abiding by the league’s distancing rules) and now we’ve got to move forward,” he said.

Detroit will officially kick off the 60-game 2020 campaign in Cincinnati against the Reds on July 24 after two exhibition games.

– – Quotes via Chris McKoskey of The Detroit News Link – –