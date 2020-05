During quarantine, people have been doing all kinds of things to stay busy. Some have learned a foreign language, some have put together 10,000 piece puzzles, and others have binge watched enough shows on Netflix that they may as well cancel their subscription at this point.

But was is Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera doing during quarantine?

Well, Miggy has been busy putting together a rap single, titled, “Miggy Al Bate,” which translates in English to, “Miggy at Bat.”

Check it out!