Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera nominated for annual MLB award

Future Hall of Fame slugger Miguel Cabrera has plenty of hardware in his trophy case, and now has the chance for more.

The Detroit Tigers have nominated Cabrera for the annual Roberto Clemente Award, which is given to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

Cabrera has been active member in the Detroit community, joining forces with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in encouraging residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as serving as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission. Additionally, he and his wife Rosangel partnered with the Detroit Tigers Foundation to donate $250,000 benefitting children and families in Detroit.

“Since joining our Detroit community in 2008, Miguel has been a constant positive force both on and off the field,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a statement. “Miguel’s support of those in need during some very challenging times over the past year was heroic, but at the same time not at all surprising to anyone that knows him.

“He continues to make an impact in the community both in Detroit and across the state of Michigan, and all of us with the Tigers are proud of his nomination.”

