We are now less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft and there has been plenty of speculation as to who the Detroit Tigers should (and should not) take when they are on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.

The majority of analysts (and fans) seem to think the Tigers should select plenty of hitting in this year’s draft but there are some who believe that if the best available player happens to be a pitcher, they should not be afraid to go that route.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Progress for the Detroit Tigers is a LIE

Detroit Tigers snag stud shortstop in 2022 MLB mock draft

The Athletic has released their latest 2022 MLB mock draft and Detroit Tigers writer Cody Stavenhagen has them selecting shortstop Zach Neto out of Campbell.

Here is what Stavenhagen has to say about the Tigers selecting Neto with the No. 12 overall pick.

12. Detroit Tigers — Zach Neto, SS, Campbell

The Tigers need hitting in their system, and you have to think they’d be happy if a solid college hitter falls to No. 12. Neto could be a useful option in the middle infield and has consistent contact ability that should bode well in the pros. He might not have star upside, but he could easily become the type of 50-grade player the Tigers need more of. — Cody Stavenhagen

During the 2022 season, Neto batted .407 with 15 home runs, 23 doubles, and 50 RBIs in 53 games for the Fighting Camels.

When you look at the full mock draft, after the Tigers selected Neto at No. 12, the next five players selected were all pitchers.

One player who I like who was still on the board at No. 12 was catcher Daniel Susac out of Arizona State. Though Susac is not exactly the greatest hitter left on the board, the Tigers are rather thin at that position and he could be an asset. That being said, taking him at No. 12 may be a bit of a reach for who most believe to be the second-best catcher in the draft.

Nation, who do you think the Detroit Tigers should select at No. 12?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

