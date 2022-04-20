Detroit Tigers SP Casey Mize gives his own injury update

The Detroit Tigers made the decision to shut down starting pitcher Casey Mize as he deals with the symptoms of his elbow sprain; he had reported the discomfort last Friday.

However, the upside is the fact that he won’t require surgery to repair the issue. Prior to today’s game against the New York Yankees, Mize said that he was feeling good in spite of everything.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “Given the circumstances, really positive. Taking it day by day, and then I hope to get back out there as quickly as possible.”

What’s the positive in all of this?

“That I’m not having surgery and that I’m going to pitch again soon.”

Mize is 0-1 so far in 2022 with a 5.40 ERA, four strikeouts and a 1.50 WHIP.

