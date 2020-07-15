Detroit Tigers SP Matthew Boyd dodges COVID-19 bullet trying to help teen

As human beings, the right thing to do when we see a person in need is to help out.

That’s exactly what Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd was doing when he noticed a teen boy who he had hired got hurt while cutting Boyd’s lawn.

Boyd told Evan Woodbury of MLive that the boy, who was asymptomatic at the time, tested positive for COVID-19 while getting medical attention for his injuries. The Tigers starting pitcher also said he did not wear a mask when he went to help the boy because he was acting on instinct.

“I didn’t have a mask on, because I was just reacting to help,” Boyd said. “So because of that really weird circumstance, I called our training staff and let them know. We played it safe and went and got a rapid test. It came back negative for everyone in our household. And we will continue to test every day and follow every protocol. So we’re all good, but that’s kind of the situation.”

Boyd is now back with the Tigers after missing Tuesday’s practice to make sure his own test came back negative, which it did.

Had Boyd tested positive for COVID-19, he would have joined fellow starter Daniel Norris, who is waiting patiently to get back after he did test positive.