41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, July 16, 2020
type here...

Detroit Tigers SP Matthew Boyd dodges COVID-19 bullet trying to help teen

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
MLB: Spring Training-Detroit Tigers at New York Mets
Feb 26, 2017; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Boyd (48) throws against the New York Mets during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

As human beings, the right thing to do when we see a person in need is to help out.

That’s exactly what Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd was doing when he noticed a teen boy who he had hired got hurt while cutting Boyd’s lawn.

Boyd told Evan Woodbury of MLive that the boy, who was asymptomatic at the time, tested positive for COVID-19 while getting medical attention for his injuries. The Tigers starting pitcher also said he did not wear a mask when he went to help the boy because he was acting on instinct.

“I didn’t have a mask on, because I was just reacting to help,” Boyd said. “So because of that really weird circumstance, I called our training staff and let them know. We played it safe and went and got a rapid test. It came back negative for everyone in our household. And we will continue to test every day and follow every protocol. So we’re all good, but that’s kind of the situation.”

Boyd is now back with the Tigers after missing Tuesday’s practice to make sure his own test came back negative, which it did.

Had Boyd tested positive for COVID-19, he would have joined fellow starter Daniel Norris, who is waiting patiently to get back after he did test positive.

 

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers SP Matthew Boyd dodges COVID-19 bullet trying to help teen

Don Drysdale - 0
As human beings, the right thing to do when we see a person in need is to help out. That's exactly what Detroit Tigers pitcher...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Bombshell about to be dropped on Washington’s NFL franchise

Arnold Powell - 0
It has been some very interesting times when it comes to the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins and according to some rumors...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers add 2 pitchers to player pool

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, the team has added RHPs Alex Lange and Zach Hess to their player pool, which is now...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Fan sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using only baseball names [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Just when I thought I had seen everything there is possible to see on Twitter, something like what you are about to watch comes...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Report: Detroit Tigers add 2 pitchers to player pool

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, the team has added RHPs Alex Lange and Zach Hess to their player pool, which is now...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Fan sings ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ using only baseball names [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Just when I thought I had seen everything there is possible to see on Twitter, something like what you are about to watch comes...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

OTD: Detroit Tigers great Lou Whitaker hits home run off Doc Gooden in 1986 All-Star Game [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day in 1986, the American League defeated the National League 3-2 in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Leading the way for the...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill makes ‘Superman’ catch during intrasquad game [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
I am starting to feel like I should make about 100 shell articles to have ready for whenever Derek Hill or Riley Greene play...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.