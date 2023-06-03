Detroit Tigers SP Reese Olson allows just 2 hits in MLB debut

The Detroit Tigers made an exciting move by calling up pitching prospect Reese Olson, from Triple-A Toledo to start Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. It was a night that Olson will undoubtedly cherish as he showcased his immense talent, giving up only a pair of hits over five impressive innings of work.

A Strong Start and a No-Hit Bid

Olson's MLB debut started with a bang as he took the mound with confidence and composure. The young hurler swiftly settled into a rhythm, effectively commanding his pitches and leaving the White Sox batters baffled. In fact, Olson held Chicago hitless through the first five innings, igniting the hopes of witnessing a historic no-hitter.

White Sox Rally break up no-hitter in sixth

In the top of the sixt inning, Olson's no-hit bid was ultimately broken. Romy Gonzalez and Tim Anderson led off the sixth inning with back-to-back singles, putting an end to the young pitcher's pursuit of a no-hitter. Nevertheless, Olson's performance remained exceptional, conceding just two hits and two walks up to that point.

With runners on first and third and no outs in the sixth inning, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch decided to make a change and removed Olson from the game. Despite his remarkable outing, Hinch knew it was time to remove the youngster from the game.

Making an Impression

Reese Olson's MLB debut left an indelible mark on the minds of fans, teammates, and coaches. His ability to stifle the White Sox hitters for five innings (5IP 2H 6Ks 2BBs) showcased his maturity and talent on the mound. Olson displayed a vast repertoire of pitches, effectively mixing speeds and locations to keep the opposition off balance.

Final Thoughts

Reese Olson's MLB debut will undoubtedly be etched in his memory as a significant milestone in his young career. With an impressive outing that included surrendering only two hits in five innings of work, the talented pitcher demonstrated his potential to excel at the highest level. Tigers fans can eagerly anticipate more memorable performances from Olson as he continues to progress, symbolizing hope for a bright future.