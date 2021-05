Sharing is caring!

There is something about tossing a no hitter that really gets you noticed.

Thats exactly what Detroit Tigers SP Spencer Turnbull did this past week when he threw a no hitter against the Seattle Mariners.

For his efforts, Turnbull has been named the American League Player of the Week.

Congrats, Spencer!

You throw a no-hitter, you earn Player of the Week honors. Congrats, @spencerturnbull! pic.twitter.com/dpogir5YbC — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 24, 2021