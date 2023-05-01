Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal recently threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing flexor tendon surgery in August. Skubal, according to The Detroit News, threw 15 fastballs without issue and is set to throw off the mound again next week. Skubal was on the verge of establishing himself as a front-of-the-rotation starter for the Tigers last year, posting a 3.52 ERA with a 24.4% strikeout rate. He set the Tigers’ rookie record for strikeouts in 2021 with 164.

Detroit Tigers SP Tarik Skubal takes big step forward

After throwing off a mound for the first time since August, Skubal spoke to reporters about his big step forward.

“It’s weird but I was actually a little bit nervous, for whatever reason,” he said. “Nerves are good thing, though. But I felt really good. I got down the mound really well and the ball came out well. I am pleased with it and I feel great today and that’s the most important thing.”

A.J. Hinch talks about Skubal's progress

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch also spoke about Skubal's progress.

“Getting him back on the mound fairly regularly is the goal,” manager AJ Hinch said. “But always keeping in mind the schedule can always change. But it was a good step just getting him back to being a pitcher…It was a good step but we try not to get too far ahead of ourselves and start thinking about anything other than when his next throw day is.

“We have to stay disciplined to the process of getting him back healthy.”

Bottom Line – Skubal's return to the mound brings hope for Tigers' Rotation

Skubal's return to the mound is a positive sign for the Tigers. Skubal was a promising young pitcher last season and his return adds depth to the Tigers' rotation. With his performance on the mound, Skubal could eventually help the Tigers compete in the American League Central division. While there is no timetable for his return to competition, Skubal's progress is encouraging, and Tigers fans can hope that his eventual return will lead to success on the field.