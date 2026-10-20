The Detroit Tigers could be preparing for one of their most difficult roster decisions of the offseason, and former No. 1 overall pick Spencer Torkelson may be at the center of it. Despite finishing the 2026 season with an impressive offensive surge, there is no guarantee Torkelson will be Detroit’s everyday first baseman when Opening Day arrives in 2027.

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In fact, a closer examination of his September performance reveals why the Tigers might be hesitant to hand him the job without competition. Torkelson produced outstanding power numbers down the stretch, but he also continued to struggle with one of the biggest weaknesses in his offensive game.

That leaves president of baseball operations Scott Harris and manager A.J. Hinch facing an intriguing question: Should Detroit trust Torkelson to play every day, or would a reduced role ultimately make the lineup more productive?

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates a one run home run against Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Spencer Torkelson’s September Numbers Tell Two Different Stories

At first glance, Torkelson’s final month looked like a convincing argument that he should remain Detroit’s starting first baseman. He batted .296 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and a remarkable 1.080 OPS in September, providing the kind of offensive production the Tigers desperately needed.

However, those impressive numbers came with a significant warning sign. According to Torkelson’s detailed 2026 statistical breakdown, he struck out 29 times in just 71 September at-bats, meaning he recorded a strikeout in approximately 41% of his official at-bats.

That doesn’t erase his production, particularly his .432 on-base percentage and .648 slugging percentage during the month. But it does suggest that even when Torkelson is producing at an extremely high level, his swing-and-miss tendencies remain a concern.

For the season, Torkelson finished with 26 home runs, 77 RBIs and a 113 OPS+, making him an above-average offensive player overall. Those are useful numbers, but Detroit must decide whether they’re enough to justify an everyday role at a position traditionally expected to provide significant offensive production.

The question becomes even more complicated when considering the Tigers’ younger alternatives.

Detroit Tigers Could Create a Three-Way Competition at First Base

Torkelson’s biggest competition may come from players already in the organization rather than an expensive free-agent addition. Colt Keith has emerged as another option at first base, while highly regarded prospect Josue Briceño could push for major-league opportunities during the 2027 season.

As we previously examined, Briceño’s path to playing time could run directly through the Tigers’ first-base situation. With Dillon Dingler established behind the plate, Detroit may eventually need to find another position for the young catching prospect.

That creates several possible lineup combinations for Hinch. Torkelson could remain the primary first baseman, share the position with Keith, or see additional time at designated hitter as Detroit evaluates its emerging hitters.

The most surprising possibility would be Torkelson entering spring training without an unquestioned claim to the starting job. Such a move would represent a significant change for a player Detroit selected first overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, but the organization has already shown a willingness to adjust his playing time.

According to Detroit’s offseason roster assessment, Torkelson moved into a part-time role late in 2026 while younger players received extended opportunities. His strong September finish complicated that evaluation, but it didn’t eliminate the need to determine the team’s best long-term alignment.

Scott Harris Faces a Decision That Goes Beyond Torkelson’s Bat

Harris has publicly expressed confidence that Torkelson can help Detroit return to the postseason. However, that endorsement does not necessarily guarantee the same role Torkelson has held throughout much of his major-league career.

As we previously reported following Harris’ comments, the Tigers continue to value Torkelson’s production and his presence in the clubhouse. The organization has not announced plans to trade him, release him or remove him from the starting lineup.

In fact, keeping Torkelson makes sense from several perspectives. He remains under team control, offers legitimate power, and demonstrated in September that he can still carry the offense for stretches.

What Spencer Torkelson’s Tigers Role Could Be in 2027

But Detroit also cannot ignore the continued strikeout problem or the need to develop younger players. With Keith and Briceño creating additional options, Hinch may have an opportunity to build a more flexible first-base rotation rather than relying exclusively on one player.

That could mean fewer plate appearances for Torkelson, a different defensive assignment for Keith, or a gradual introduction of Briceño once he proves ready for major-league pitching. None of those outcomes has been announced, but all are reasonable possibilities as Detroit prepares for spring training.

Spencer Torkelson’s final month gave the Tigers plenty of reasons to believe in his offensive potential. His underlying numbers also gave them reasons to remain cautious.

The shocking decision wouldn’t necessarily be moving on from Torkelson altogether. It could be deciding that one of Detroit’s most recognizable former top prospects must compete for an everyday job in 2027.