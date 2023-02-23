Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull Poised for Comeback in 2023

Spring is a time of rebirth and restoration from the dead of winter. The same holds true for baseball players during Spring Training, especially those coming back from injury. Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull is poised for a comeback in 2023 after missing the last 20 months due to Tommy John surgery. For the Tigers, Turnbull's recovery and performance will go a long way to determining exactly how the 2023 season will go for the Detroit Tigers.

Why it matters:

Spencer Turnbull is a key pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, and his return to the rotation is a significant boost for the team. The Tigers have high expectations for Turnbull and will be counting on him to perform at a high level this season.

Turnbull's unique pitch shapes and impressive arsenal make him a valuable asset to the team.

Turnbull missed the last 20 months recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Turnbull's return to the rotation is a priority for the Tigers this spring.

He faced live hitters for the first time since his surgery on Thursday down in Lakeland, Florida.

“We're really excited about him; he's nasty. The amount of contrast he can create with his pitch shapes is pretty unique in the big leagues. He feels great. His stuff is coming out of his arm.” – President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris

Spencer Turnbull By the Numbers:

Turnbull throws six pitches, five of them registering elite movement.

Turnbull's fastball has an average velocity of 93.9 mph, and he also throws a slider, curveball, sinker, cutter, and changeup.

His changeup moves 4.6 inches more vertically than average, with 3.4 inches more horizontally than average.

His curveball and sinker both have great movement on them, each above average in vertical and horizontal movement. He only uses his curveball 7.6% of the time, however.

In 2021, Turnbull had a 2.88 ERA, 7.92 K/9, 2.16 BB/9, and a 2.95 FIP in 50.0 innings pitched for the Tigers.

A look at Spencer Turnbull’s first live session this spring. Austin Meadows batting pic.twitter.com/Teq3JtSCuR — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) February 23, 2023

What Spencer Turnbull is saying:

Turnbull threw to live hitters on Thursday during Spring Training and here's what he had to say:

On throwing to hitters for the first time in a long time:

“Definitely a little nervous. Felt like a baby deer out there. But it was good to be back out there.”

On using Pitchcom and a pitch clock for the first time:

“I really hate that rule. I think it's a huge disadvantage to the pitcher. We should have one timeout per at-bat. We can't step off in the windup and I think that's a huge oversight in the rules.”

The Bottom Line:

Spencer Turnbull's return to the Detroit Tigers' rotation is a significant boost for the team. His return to the rotation is a priority for the Tigers this spring, and they will be doing everything they can to ensure he stays strong and healthy throughout the season. The Tigers will be looking to him to provide stability to their rotation and to contribute significantly to their success in the 2023 season.

What's Next:

The Tigers' success in 2023 will depend on many factors, but Turnbull's return to the rotation is a key piece of the puzzle. Look for him to continue to improve throughout the season and make a significant impact on the team's success. As the season progresses, keep an eye on Turnbull's performance and see how he helps lead the Tigers to victory.