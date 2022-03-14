Detroit Tigers Spring Training broadcast schedule released

The Detroit Tigers have gathered in Lakeland, FL for Spring Training after a new collective bargaining agreement was reached last week, ending the MLB lockout that had nearly reached 100 days in length.

And for fans clamoring to catch a glimpse of their team in action, we now have the dates and times of the broadcast schedule for Bally Sports Detroit.

The Tigers will be in action on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, March 21 against the Toronto Blue Jays, March 24 and 28 against the New York Yankees, and April 4 once again against Toronto. All games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit beginning at 1:05 PM EST.

Tigers Spring Training TV schedule on Bally Sports Detroit:

Friday vs PHI

March 21 vs TOR

March 24 vs NYY

March 28 vs NYY

April 4 vs TOR All games are 1:05pm ET starts. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) March 14, 2022

The Tigers will be opening their regular season schedule by taking on the division rival Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on April 8.