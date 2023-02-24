Merch
Tigers Notes

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Kicks Off With Game Vs. Phillies

By Amy Price
Get ready for a new season of baseball!

The Detroit Tigers are starting their Spring Training baseball season with their first game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Fans looking to attend the split-squad game scheduled at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium can purchase tickets and watch regulars like Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera, as well as some up-and-coming players. The Tigers are hoping for a better record this year after finishing 7-9 last season. While some games will be televised, the first few games will not be.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tickets
Via mlb.com

Why it matters: Excitement builds for new season with Tigers' first Spring Training game

The start of Spring Training baseball season is an exciting time for fans as they eagerly anticipate the upcoming regular season. With the first game between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies, fans can watch regulars and up-and-coming players take to the field. The Tigers are also hoping to improve upon their record from last season, which adds to the excitement of the new season.

  • The Detroit Tigers are starting their Spring Training season with their first game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Fans can purchase tickets to watch regulars and up-and-coming players at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.
  • The Tigers are hoping for a better record this year compared to last season's 7-9 finish.
  • Some games will be televised, but the first few games will not be.

Detroit Tigers Spring Training By the Numbers

Detroit Tigers Spring Training 2022 stats
Via – MLB.com
While Spring Training records don't necessarily translate to regular season success, it's still a positive sign for the team. In 2022, the team struggled in Spring Training and went on to have a disappointing season. It remains to be seen whether this year's team can turn things around.

  • Last year, the Tigers went 7-9 in Grapefruit League action
  • Some of the team's top performers in last year's Spring Training include Renato Nunez and Victor Reyes
  • Through the first few games of Spring Training 2023, the Tigers have a 2-1 record

The Bottom Line – Spring Training Is Underway for the Detroit Tigers

Get ready baseball fans, it's time to cheer on our beloved Detroit Tigers as they burst back into action for the Spring Training season! Below is the Tigers' Spring Training schedule. They're kicking off their first game against the Philadelphia Phillies with an impressive lineup of both seasoned veterans and bright-eyed young talent, promising an electrifying start to the season. Let's go Tigers!

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Schedule

Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia Phillies (SS)Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLFeb 25, 2023 Sat 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore OriolesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLFeb 26, 2023 Sun 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh PiratesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 1, 2023 Wed 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore OriolesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 2, 2023 Thu 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue JaysPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 4, 2023 Sat 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis CardinalsPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 7, 2023 Tue 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers Vs. Washington NationalsPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 8, 2023 Wed 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. New York YankeesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 10, 2023 Fri 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota TwinsPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 12, 2023 Sun 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red SoxPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 14, 2023 Tue 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Philadelphia PhilliesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 16, 2023 Thu 6:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. New York YankeesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 17, 2023 Fri 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue JaysPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 20, 2023 Mon 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Atlanta BravesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 22, 2023 Wed 1:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh PiratesPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 24, 2023 Fri 6:05 PM
Spring Training: Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay RaysPublix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium – Lakeland, FLMar 26, 2023 Sun 1:05 PM
