33.8 F
Detroit
Saturday, February 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Tigers NewsVideos

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Today marks the Detroit Tigers‘ Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is time for the late, great Ernie Harwell to give us his rendition of “Voice of the Turtle.”

For, lo, the winter is past,

- Advertisement -

The rain is over and gone

The flowers appear on the Earth

- Advertisement -

The time of the singing of birds is come

And the voice of the turtle is heard in our land.

The Tigers will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies today in Lakeland, Florida at 1:05 p.m. and can be heard on WXYT-FM (97.1).

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleFormer Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Tigers Spring Training Tradition: Ernie Harwell recites ‘Voice of the Turtle’

Today marks the Detroit Tigers' Grapefruit League opener for the 2020 season. This, of course, means that it is...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros were alleged to have been...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn, HC Matt Patricia scheduled for press conference

Arnold Powell - 0
We can pretty much predict exactly what Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia will say but you can bet...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on potential trade for No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
As we speak, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, there is plenty of time before...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Report: LeBron James has ‘seriously considered’ running for President of United States

Don Drysdale - 0
Take this for what it is worth but according to Skip Bayless, 'someone close' to Los Angeles Lakers F LeBron James told him that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Tiger Mike Fiers receiving death threats for breaking Astros cheating scandal

Detroit Tigers News Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Mike Fiers is feeling the heat for exposing the Houston Astros as cheaters. http://gty.im/1176046806 The Astros were alleged to have been...
Read more

Lions GM Bob Quinn comments on Darius Slay’s contract, Matthew Stafford trade rumors [Video]

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday, Detroit Lions reporter Tori Petry sat down with GM Bob Quinn, who commented on Darius Slay's contract and the Matthew Stafford trade...
Read more

Kelly Stafford posts video of her and Matthew Stafford skydiving

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Back in 2015, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and (his now wife) Kelly tied the knot and one of the ways they celebrated on...
Read more

NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa reveals ‘dream destination’

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
One of the biggest questions heading into the 2020 NFL Draft is how high will QB Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama be selected? http://gty.im/1202972340 The thought...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.