The Sputtering Detroit Tigers: The Week In Numbers 7/10-7/17

Remember last week when we talked about how much fun it is to talk about the Detroit Tigers when things are going well? Unfortunately, this was not one of those weeks.

After last week’s explosion where the team won six of their eight games, it was close to the exact opposite this week. With Sunday’s rainout in Cleveland, the Tigers played seven games this week (a double-header on Monday). They managed to win exactly one of those games.

Kansas City swept the double-header and took three of four overall in the series. Cleveland then took the first three games of the scheduled four-game series, with the fourth game rescheduled as part of a double-header in August.

With the poor win/loss results, you can imagine the numbers aren’t great either. Overall, the Detroit Tigers batted a whopping .224 this week, with an on-base percentage of .293. In seven games, they managed just 13 walks (plus a hit batter). Conversely, they combined to strike out 58 times as a team (exactly 25% of their at-bats). Yikes.

While it’s hard to pick a player who had a truly good week at the plate, Harold Castro did manage a .412 average this week (7-17). Riley Greene also finished the week with seven hits, but it’s not easy to say it was a great week for him, considering he struck out 12 times (while only playing in six games). Spencer Torkelson was amongst the worst of the week, going 4-21 at the plate. He was also sent down to Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

Akil Baddoo made his way back to the show this week! He went off for two hits in his first game back but has been held off the board since (2-15 overall).

Embed from Getty Images

It wasn’t a whole lot better for pitchers this week, either. Michael Pineda picked up an “L” in both of his starts this past week. While his first start was decent (5 1/3 innings against the Royals, three runs allowed), he was rocked in his second start. Cleveland tagged him for eight earned runs in just two innings of work.

Rookie Beau Brieske managed the team’s lone quality start this week, going six innings and allowing three runs against Kansas City. He was also credited with their only win. His ERA for the season has ballooned all the way up to 5.22.

We’ll close out the weekly wrap-up on a good note. Though it wasn’t as clean as we’ve become accustomed to, the bullpen had a decent week overall. In 25 1/3 innings of work, all relievers combined for a 3.55 ERA. Now, for the numbers.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Tigers Draft Jace Jung

Detroit Tigers Overall Team Stats

Team Record: 1-7

Runs Scored: 18

Runs Allowed: 40

Starters ERA: 7.96

Bullpen ERA: 3.55

Team Batting Average: .224

Team On-Base Percentage: .293

Overall Record: 37-55, 12.5 games behind Minnesota for first place in the A.L. Central

Detroit Tigers Individual Batting Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Riley Greene: 7-25, a double, a home run, 3 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, 12 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .252, on-base percentage: .344

Robbie Grossman: 4-14, a walk, 2 runs scored, 3 strikeouts, hit by a pitch. Season batting average: .205, on-base percentage: .311

Javier Baez: 5-24, 4 doubles, 4 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, ground into a double play. Season batting average: .213, on-base percentage: .251

Harold Castro: 7-17, 2 doubles, a run scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .281, on-base percentage: .313

Miguel Cabrera: 4-22, a double, a run scored, 3 RBIs, a walk, 3 strikeouts, a stolen base, a sacrifice fly. Season batting average: .287, on-base percentage: .324

Jeimer Candelario: 2-13, an RBI, a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .191, on-base percentage: .259

Willi Castro: 4-17, a double, 3 runs scored, an RBI, a walk, 4 strikeouts, 2 stolen bases. Season batting average: .254, on-base percentage: .288

Spencer Torkelson: 4-21, a run scored, an RBI, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .197, on-base percentage: .282

Kody Clemens: 0-3, a strikeout. He was sent down to Toledo. Season batting average: .161, on-base percentage: .238

Jonathan Schoop: 5-24, a double, 3 runs scored, an RBI, 6 strikeouts, ground into two double plays. Season batting average: .212, on-base percentage: .246

Tucker Barnhart: 0-5, a strikeout, ground into two double plays. Season batting average: .207, on-base percentage: .268

Victor Reyes: 3-16, a double, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .293, on-base percentage: .314

Akil Baddoo: 2-15, an RBI, 4 strikeouts. Season batting average: .138, on-base percentage: .200

Eric Haase: 5-16, 2 doubles, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .242, on-base percentage: .298

Detroit Tigers Individual Pitching Stats

Embed from Getty Images

Michael Pineda: 7 1/3 innings pitcher, 16 hits allowed, 11 runs against (10 earned), 3 strikeouts, 3 home runs allowed. 0-2 record for the week. Season ERA: 5.22, WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched): 1.36

Alex Faedo: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 4 runs against (all earned), 4 walks, 2 strikeouts, a wild pitch. 0-1 record for the week. Season ERA: 5.53, WHIP: 1.64

Beau Brieske: 6 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 3 runs against (all earned), a walk, 4 strikeouts. 1-0 record this week. Season ERA: 4.19, WHIP: 1.20

Tarik Skubal: 6 innings pitched, 8 hits allowed, 5 runs against (4 earned), 5 strikeouts. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.11, WHIP: 1.20

Elvin Rodriguez: 5 2/3 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 3 runs against (all earned), 4 walks, 4 strikeouts, a home run allowed. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 10.04, WIHP: 1.85

Drew Hutchison: 5 innings pitched, 6 hits allowed, 4 runs against (all earned), 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, a wild pitch. Season ERA: 4.46, WHIP: 1.39

Angel De Jesus: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs against (earned), a walk, a home run allowed, a wild pitch, 2 hit batters. Season ERA: 4.91, WHIP: 1.91

Drew Carlton: 2 innings pitched, a strikeout. Season ERA: 2.08, WHIP: 0.46

Tyler Alexander: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 2 runs against (earned), a walk, a strikeout, a home run. Season ERA: 4.45, WHIP: 1.38

Jason Foley: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed. Season ERA: 3.24, WHIP: 1.41

Joe Jimenez: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs against (earned), a walk, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.38, WHIP: 0.98

Alex Lange: 2 1/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (earned), a walk, a strikeout. Season ERA: 2.29, WHIP: 1.13

Andrew Chafin: 2 2/3 innings pitched, a hit allowed, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts, a hit batter. Season ERA: 2.22, WHIP: 0.95

Michael Fulmer: 1 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs against (earned), 2 strikeouts. 0-1 record. Season ERA: 2.38, WHIP: 1.12

Will Vest: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 strikeouts. Season ERA: 3.41, WHIP: 1.14

Gregory Soto: 1 inning pitched, a hit allowed, 1 strikeout, a save. Season ERA: 2.59, WHIP: 1.24

Harold Castro: 1 inning pitched, a hit allowed. Season ERA: 4.50

Detroit Tigers Injury Report (according to ESPN)

RP Will Vest – Paternity List

SP Alex Faedo – day-to-day (hip)

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder). Recently had his throwing program shut down.

RP Jose Cisnero – Bereavement List

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm). Progressing towards a return, expected to be activated at some point this season.

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery). Has recently thrown a couple of bullpen sessions in Lakeland.

SP Matt Manning – 60-day IL (shoulder). The next rehab start today for Toledo.

RP Rony Garcia – 15-day IL (shoulder). Rehab assignment with Toledo begins today.

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (Achilles). Pulled off from his rehab assignment.

RP Wily Peralta – 15-day IL (hamstring). Not expected to join the team until August.

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – Restricted List

SP Casey Mize – 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)

The Week Ahead

The Tigers get a jump start on the All-Star break with Sunday’s rainout. They don’t play again until Thursday when they travel to Oakland for a double-header. They then have Friday off before hosting the Minnesota Twins for a short two-game series.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

