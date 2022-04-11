Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez does Red Sox dirty with slick play [Video]

Say what you want about the Detroit Tigers missing out on Carlos Correa and instead signing SS Javier Baez but never, EVER, say that Baez is not a great baseball player, especially when it comes to making tough plays.

Watch as Baez does the Boston Red Sox dirty by taking away what would have been their first hit of the game.

Special shout out to Harold Castro, who is making his first start of the season at first base, for finishing the play off!