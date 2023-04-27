Javier Baez was looking to add to his 10-game hitting steak on Wednesday when the Detroit Tigers took on the Milwaukee Brewers, but he did not even get an official at-bat, as he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. After getting hit, Baez was immediately removed from the game and taken to the clubhouse for X-rays. Following the game, Baez spoke to reporters and he gave his own injury update.

Key Points

Baez was hit by a pitch in the first inning of the game against the Milwaukee Brewers and was immediately removed from the game for X-rays.

After the game, Baez spoke to reporters and gave an injury update, stating that he will not need time on the injured list and expects to be good after some rest.

Baez believes the pitch hit him mostly in the meat of the hand and that his bat also got struck.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez gives his own injury update

After the conclusion of the game, Baez spoke to reporters and revealed that he will not need time on the injured list.

- Advertisement -

“No, I’m good,” he said after the Tigers were beaten in the series finale by the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-2. “Maybe I will need one day, but I should be good.”

“It definitely hit me, but I think my bat got struck, too,” Báez said. “It’s right where I hold my bat. It got me mostly in the meat (of the hand). I knew I was good (no fractures), I just needed to let the pain go away. I wanted to go to first base.”

Bottom Line: Thankfully, Baez is good to go

Baez's 10-game hitting streak was cut short when he was hit by a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Brewers. Although he felt the impact of the pitch, Baez is confident that he will be able to continue playing soon. This is great news for the Tigers, as he has started to heat up at the plate, and the offense can really use him.