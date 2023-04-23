Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez scratched from lineup

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Inside the Article:

According to Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, SS Javier Baez has been scratched from the lineup for today's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to the game, Hinch said the middle finger on Baez's left hand, which is the same hand he bent backward while sliding into second base on Saturday night, swelled up overnight. Hinch added that he expects Baez to be back in the lineup on Monday.

Javier Baez Detroit Tigers

Key Points

  • Baez has been scratched from today's game against the Orioles
  • He bent his hand backward during Saturday's game and it began swelling up overnight
  • Hinch expects Baez will be good to go on Monday

Detroit Tigers release new lineup following Baez announcement

Here is the new Tigers lineup for today's game. As you can see below, Zach McKinstry will now play shortstop and bat fifth in the lineup. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for the good guys, as they look to get back in the win column.

Detroit Tigers Javier Baez
