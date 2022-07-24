He may not have been their first choice but the Detroit Tigers needed a shortstop so they went out and signed Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract during the offseason.

The hope was that Baez would come in and be the spark the Tigers needed to take their next step toward contending for a playoff spot.

But as we know, Baez has not been good in 2022 and neither have the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers SS Javier Baez suffers injury vs. Twins

Now, the Detroit Tigers have lost Javier Baez to an injury, though the hope is that it is minor.

On Sunday, during their series finale against the Minnesota Twins, Baez was hit by a pitch and forced to leave the game with a left upper arm contusion.

Javier Báez left today's game with a left upper arm contusion. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 24, 2022

So far this season, Javier Baez is hitting just .218 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 81 games with the Tigers. If that batting average holds steady, it will be his worst average since 2020 when he batted .203 in 59 games with the Chicago Cubs.

His best season as a professional came in 2018 when he hit .290 with 34 home runs and a National League-best 111 RBIs with the Cubs. During that season he was selected as a National League All-Star and he was the runner-up for the N.L. MVP award.

Nation, did the Detroit Tigers make a big mistake by signing Javier Baez to a six-year deal?

