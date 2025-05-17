Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed for Sandwich Game vs. Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers revealed their starting lineup for Saturday’s game vs. the Blue Jays. Reese Olson takes the mound as Detroit seeks its 15th win in 16 games.

The red-hot Detroit Tigers have revealed their starting lineup for Saturday’s matchup against the Blue Jays, and the “meat” of the order is looking to stay sizzling.

With the Tigers sitting at 30-15, good for first place in the AL Central and the best record in baseball, manager A.J. Hinch is rolling with a blend of power, speed, and a little chaos. Detroit’s series in Toronto marks the middle leg of a six-game road trip, wedged between Friday’s series-opening win and Sunday’s early getaway finale. Saturday’s “sandwich game” has first pitch scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET.

Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Blue Jays (May 17)

Justyn-Henry Malloy – RF Gleyber Torres – DH Riley Greene – LF Andy Ibáñez – 3B Spencer Torkelson – 1B Colt Keith – 2B Javier Báez – CF Tomás Nido – C Zach McKinstry – SS

SP: Reese Olson (2-4, 3.38 ERA)

Why it matters

The Tigers are on fire as they became the fastest team in franchise history to reach the 30-win mark. With Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty getting recent starts, it’s now Reese Olson’s turn to keep the streak alive.

Olson enters the start with a 3.38 ERA over 42.2 innings and boasts the lowest home run rate among Tigers starters, allowing just two homers all season. He’ll face Toronto’s struggling lefty Eric Lauer, who is making only his second start of the season.

Middle of the Order Heating Up

Spencer Torkelson leads the team with 34 RBI and is tied with Riley Greene for the club lead with 11 home runs. Greene, meanwhile, has been scorching since mid-April, slashing .393/.604/.997 in that stretch with an OPS over .850 for the season.

Don’t overlook Andy Ibáñez, either. He’s quietly putting together quality at-bats, getting the nod at third base while Matt Vierling continues to recover.

Reese Olson: Underrated Arm in the Rotation

Though he doesn’t draw the headlines of Tarik Skubal or Casey Mize, Olson has quietly become one of Detroit’s most reliable starters. His 3.38 ERA and 45 strikeouts suggest the underlying numbers are just as solid as the surface-level stats.

He’ll look to command his changeup and keep the Blue Jays’ power bats quiet in a hitter-friendly park.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers are on a tear and have found every way to win—slugfests, shutdowns, and everything in between. Saturday’s lineup has enough firepower to chase another series win in Toronto, especially if Olson can deliver another quality start.

If Detroit picks up another win today, they’ll move to 31-15 and take one step closer to cementing their status as legitimate contenders in the American League.

Full Game Info

📅 Saturday, May 17

📍 Rogers Centre, Toronto

⏰ 3:07 p.m. ET

📺 FSD (FanDuel Sports Detroit)

📻 97.1 The Ticket