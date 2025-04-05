Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Sandwich Game vs. White Sox

Check out the Detroit Tigers starting lineup and starting pitcher for today's game against the White Sox.

The Detroit Tigers are back at it again on Saturday afternoon, looking to build some momentum in Game 2 of their weekend set with the White Sox. With the series tied after Friday’s home opener win, Detroit will look to grab the upper hand in what’s shaping up to be an early tone-setter in the AL Central.

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Manager A.J. Hinch is sticking with Justyn-Henry Malloy at the top of the order. The rookie DH continues to get a long look at the leadoff spot, and Saturday’s matinee is another chance to prove he belongs.

The rest of the order is a mix of regulars and utility depth:

  1. Justyn-Henry Malloy – DH
  2. Kerry Carpenter – RF
  3. Riley Greene – LF
  4. Spencer Torkelson – 1B
  5. Colt Keith – 2B
  6. Andy Ibáñez – 3B
  7. Jake Rogers – C
  8. Trey Sweeney – SS
  9. Ryan Kreidler – CF

Starting Pitcher: Reese Olson

Key Notes Off the Bench

Notably, Dillon Dingler, Javier Báez, Zach McKinstry, and Manuel Margot are all available as reserves today. With a righty on the mound for Chicago, Hinch is leaning into some matchup flexibility with this mix of youth and role players.

First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park. You can catch the game on FanDuel Sports Detroit, listen on 97.1 The Ticket, or tune in to the Spanish-language broadcast on 1310 AM/107.9 FM.

Let’s see if the Tigers can keep the bats hot and climb back to .500!

