Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Series-Finale vs. Guardians

See the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Sunday, May 25, vs. the Guardians

The Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Sunday’s matinee carries extra weight. After watching a six-game AL Central cushion shrink to three thanks to three straight Cleveland wins, Detroit (33-20) needs ace Tarik Skubal and a revamped batting order to salvage the finale and avoid a sweep. Oh, and don’t forget… the first pitch for today’s game is at 11:35 a.m. ET at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Guardians

Bat/PosPlayerNotes
1. LFMatt VierlingActivated off IL this week; .257 AVG, 16 HR in 2024
2. 2BGleyber TorresTrade-deadline pickup batting .281 since joining DET
3. 3BAndy IbáñezStarts at third
4. DHRiley GreeneSecond on team with .839 OPS
5. 1BSpencer TorkelsonLead team with 13 home runs
6. RFJustyn-Henry MalloyHitting just .198 on the season
7. CDillon DinglerHitting .298 in 38 games
8. SSZach McKinstry.275 average with 1.4 WAR
9. CFJavier BáezLeads team with 1.7 WAR
SPTarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA)Team leader in ERA & K’s (79)

Series Context & Standings

  • Series so far: CLE 3, DET 0
  • Division picture: Tigers lead Guardians and Twins by 3.0 games.
  • Pitching edge: When Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the Tigers always have the advantage

The Bottom Line

The sweep isn’t official—yet. A win behind Tarik Skubal steadies the AL Central ship and reminds Cleveland why Detroit sat in first place through the first quarter (and more) of the season. The Detroit Tigers starting lineup has the punch; Sunday’s finale is about execution.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

