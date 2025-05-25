Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Series-Finale vs. Guardians

The Detroit Tigers starting lineup for Sunday’s matinee carries extra weight. After watching a six-game AL Central cushion shrink to three thanks to three straight Cleveland wins, Detroit (33-20) needs ace Tarik Skubal and a revamped batting order to salvage the finale and avoid a sweep. Oh, and don’t forget… the first pitch for today’s game is at 11:35 a.m. ET at Comerica Park.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Guardians

Bat/Pos Player Notes 1. LF Matt Vierling Activated off IL this week; .257 AVG, 16 HR in 2024 2. 2B Gleyber Torres Trade-deadline pickup batting .281 since joining DET 3. 3B Andy Ibáñez Starts at third 4. DH Riley Greene Second on team with .839 OPS 5. 1B Spencer Torkelson Lead team with 13 home runs 6. RF Justyn-Henry Malloy Hitting just .198 on the season 7. C Dillon Dingler Hitting .298 in 38 games 8. SS Zach McKinstry .275 average with 1.4 WAR 9. CF Javier Báez Leads team with 1.7 WAR SP Tarik Skubal (4-2, 2.87 ERA) Team leader in ERA & K’s (79)

Series Context & Standings

Series so far: CLE 3, DET 0

CLE 3, DET 0 Division picture: Tigers lead Guardians and Twins by 3.0 games .

Tigers lead Guardians and Twins by . Pitching edge: When Tarik Skubal is on the mound, the Tigers always have the advantage

The Bottom Line

The sweep isn’t official—yet. A win behind Tarik Skubal steadies the AL Central ship and reminds Cleveland why Detroit sat in first place through the first quarter (and more) of the season. The Detroit Tigers starting lineup has the punch; Sunday’s finale is about execution.