Sunday, February 23, 2025
HomeDetroit TigersDetroit Tigers Starting Lineup, Pitching Plan for Spring Training Matchup vs. Yankees
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup, Pitching Plan for Spring Training Matchup vs. Yankees

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to move to 2-0 in Grapefruit League play when they hit the road to take on the New York Yankees. The Tigers have released their starting lineup and pitching plan for today's game, and as you can see below, it is Casey Mize Day! Today's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Here is the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for today against the Yankees. As you can see, starting CF Parker Meadows will get the day off after tweaking his bicep on Saturday. Manager A.J. Hinch gave an update on Meadows earlier this morning

  1. Matt Vierling – Center Field
  2. Colt Keith – First Base
  3. Wenceel Pérez – Right Field
  4. Jace Jung – Third Base
  5. Andy Ibáñez – Designated Hitter
  6. Trey Sweeney – Shortstop
  7. Dillon Dingler – Catcher
  8. Hao-Yu Lee – Second Base
  9. Jahmai Jones – Left Field

Pitching Plan for Spring Training Game No. 2

Here is the Tigers pitching plan for today's game:

  • Casey Mize (Starting Pitcher)
  • Dietrich Enns
  • Jordan Balazovic
  • Tyler Owens

Casey Mize By the Numbers (2024)

  • Games: 22 (20 starts)
  • Record: 2-6
  • ERA: 4.49
  • WHIP: 1.466
  • Strikeouts: 78
  • Walks: 29

Bottom Line

If the Detroit Tigers truly want to contend for the American League Central crown in 2025, their pitching staff will have to carry the load. If Mize can stay healthy, and take a step forward during the upcoming season, it would be a huge boost for the Tigers.

Previous article
A.J. Hinch Gives Parker Meadows Injury Update
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design