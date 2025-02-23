Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup, Pitching Plan for Spring Training Matchup vs. Yankees

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to move to 2-0 in Grapefruit League play when they hit the road to take on the New York Yankees. The Tigers have released their starting lineup and pitching plan for today's game, and as you can see below, it is Casey Mize Day! Today's game will begin at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Here is the Detroit Tigers starting lineup for today against the Yankees. As you can see, starting CF Parker Meadows will get the day off after tweaking his bicep on Saturday. Manager A.J. Hinch gave an update on Meadows earlier this morning

Matt Vierling – Center Field Colt Keith – First Base Wenceel Pérez – Right Field Jace Jung – Third Base Andy Ibáñez – Designated Hitter Trey Sweeney – Shortstop Dillon Dingler – Catcher Hao-Yu Lee – Second Base Jahmai Jones – Left Field

Pitching Plan for Spring Training Game No. 2

Here is the Tigers pitching plan for today's game:

Casey Mize (Starting Pitcher)

Dietrich Enns

Jordan Balazovic

Tyler Owens

Casey Mize By the Numbers (2024)

Bottom Line

If the Detroit Tigers truly want to contend for the American League Central crown in 2025, their pitching staff will have to carry the load. If Mize can stay healthy, and take a step forward during the upcoming season, it would be a huge boost for the Tigers.