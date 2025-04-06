Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Released for Series Finale vs. White Sox

It's Jackson Jobe Day at Comerica Park! Unfortunately, one of the Tigers' biggest stars is not in the lineup :(

The Detroit Tigers have unveiled their starting lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox, and a highly anticipated name headlines the pitching rotation — Jackson Jobe will take the mound for Detroit in his second start of the season.

The Tigers (4-4) enter Sunday’s 1:40 p.m. matchup at Comerica Park looking to secure a series win after splitting the first two games of the weekend. The White Sox (2-6) are trying to avoid their third straight series loss.

Tigers’ Starting Lineup – Sunday, April 6

DH : Justyn-Henry Malloy

: Justyn-Henry Malloy 3B : Andy Ibáñez

: Andy Ibáñez 1B : Spencer Torkelson

: Spencer Torkelson RF : Manuel Margot

: Manuel Margot C : Dillon Dingler

: Dillon Dingler LF : Kerry Carpenter

: Kerry Carpenter SS : Javier Báez

: Javier Báez CF : Ryan Kreidler

: Ryan Kreidler 2B : Zach McKinstry

: Zach McKinstry SP: Jackson Jobe

As you can see, OF Riley Greene, who is batting .361 with three home runs and five RBIs while posting a 1.083 OPS, is not in the starting lineup.

Eyes on the Future: Jackson Jobe Gets the Ball

Jobe, one of the Tigers’ top pitching prospects, gets the nod on Sunday in what many fans are hoping will be another glimpse into the future of Detroit’s rotation. In his first start of the season, which came against the Mariners, Jobe gave up three runs on three hits while striking out three and walking four in four innings of work.

With Tarik Skubal and Jack Flaherty anchoring the rotation, Jobe’s emergence could be a major boost as the Tigers aim to contend in the AL Central.

Fans can catch the game live at 1:40 p.m. ET on Fanduel Sports Detroit or tune in via 97.1 The Ticket and 1310 AM/107.9 FM (Español).