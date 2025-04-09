Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed for Series Finale vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers are looking for a sweep over the New York Yankees, and they’ve released their starting lineup for Wednesday’s matinee at Comerica Park. Jack Flaherty takes the mound as Detroit aims for its sixth straight win.

The Detroit Tigers are rolling—and they’ll look to keep that momentum going as they wrap up their three-game series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

After blanking the Yankees 5-0 behind a gem from Tarik Skubal on Tuesday, the Tigers improved to 7-4 on the season and pushed their winning streak to five games. Now they’ll aim for the sweep and a sixth straight win behind right-hander Jack Flaherty, who’s off to a strong start in his second stint with the club.

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Jack Flaherty Back on the Bump

Flaherty, who re-signed with the Tigers after winning a World Series with the Dodgers last year, enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 0-1 record, 2.38 ERA, and 0.88 WHIP in two starts. He’ll be looking to go deeper into the game and build on what’s already been a solid return to Detroit.

Wednesday’s Starting Lineup vs. Yankees

Here’s how the Tigers will line up for the series finale:

  • DH: Justyn-Henry Malloy
  • 3B: Andy Ibáñez
  • LF: Riley Greene
  • 1B: Spencer Torkelson
  • C: Dillon Dingler
  • 2B: Colt Keith
  • SS: Javier Báez
  • CF: Ryan Kreidler
  • RF: Zach McKinstry
  • SP: Jack Flaherty

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET and you can catch the action live on FANDUEL Sports Detroit or tune in via 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en Español).

Let’s see if Detroit can keep the good times rolling and leave the Yankees in the dust!

