Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed for Series Finale vs. Yankees

The Detroit Tigers are rolling—and they’ll look to keep that momentum going as they wrap up their three-game series against the New York Yankees on Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.
After blanking the Yankees 5-0 behind a gem from Tarik Skubal on Tuesday, the Tigers improved to 7-4 on the season and pushed their winning streak to five games. Now they’ll aim for the sweep and a sixth straight win behind right-hander Jack Flaherty, who’s off to a strong start in his second stint with the club.
Jack Flaherty Back on the Bump
Flaherty, who re-signed with the Tigers after winning a World Series with the Dodgers last year, enters Wednesday’s matchup with a 0-1 record, 2.38 ERA, and 0.88 WHIP in two starts. He’ll be looking to go deeper into the game and build on what’s already been a solid return to Detroit.
Wednesday’s Starting Lineup vs. Yankees
Here’s how the Tigers will line up for the series finale:
- DH: Justyn-Henry Malloy
- 3B: Andy Ibáñez
- LF: Riley Greene
- 1B: Spencer Torkelson
- C: Dillon Dingler
- 2B: Colt Keith
- SS: Javier Báez
- CF: Ryan Kreidler
- RF: Zach McKinstry
- SP: Jack Flaherty
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET and you can catch the action live on FANDUEL Sports Detroit or tune in via 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en Español).
Let’s see if Detroit can keep the good times rolling and leave the Yankees in the dust!