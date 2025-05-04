Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Game 3 vs. Angels

The Tigers are on fire and looking for a series win vs. the Angels. Here’s the full Detroit Tigers starting lineup for May 3, with Jack Flaherty on the mound and Riley Greene back in the cleanup spot.

Detroit aims to stay red-hot with Jack Flaherty on the mound Saturday night

The Detroit Tigers are rolling, and they’re not slowing down heading into Game 3 of their weekend set against the Los Angeles Angels. After a 9-1 beatdown on Friday—headlined by Riley Greene’s two-homer ninth inning masterpiece—Detroit enters Saturday night at 21–12, riding a four-game winning streak and leading the AL in wins.

And now, we’ve got the official starting lineup as they aim for their fifth straight victory at Angel Stadium.

Tigers Starting Lineup – Saturday, May 3

Kerry Carpenter, RF Zach McKinstry, LF Gleyber Torres, 2B Riley Greene, CF Colt Keith, DH Spencer Torkelson, 1B Jace Jung, 3B Trey Sweeney, SS Dillon Dingler, C

SP: Jack Flaherty (1–3, 3.34 ERA)

Quick Hits on the Lineup

Riley Greene is fresh off making MLB history with two home runs in the ninth inning on Friday, becoming the first player ever to do it. He’s now batting .276 with 8 HR and a team-leading 35 hits.

is fresh off making MLB history with two home runs in the ninth inning on Friday, becoming the first player ever to do it. He’s now batting .276 with 8 HR and a team-leading 35 hits. Zach McKinstry continues to rake with a .311 batting average and a team-best .397 OBP, making him an on-base machine in the two-hole.

continues to rake with a .311 batting average and a team-best .397 OBP, making him an on-base machine in the two-hole. Gleyber Torres , slowly finding his groove, has 4 HR and 15 RBI in just 20 games since joining Detroit.

, slowly finding his groove, has 4 HR and 15 RBI in just 20 games since joining Detroit. Dillon Dingler makes another start behind the plate. He’s quietly put together a .300 average with 4 HR and 15 RBI in limited action.

On the Mound: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty takes the hill with a 3.34 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 32.1 innings. He’s coming off back-to-back quality starts and will face an Angels lineup that’s struggling at 12–19 overall.

This is a big opportunity for Flaherty to keep building momentum and lock in another series win for Detroit.

Fun Fact from the Notes

Detroit’s four-homer ninth inning on Friday marked the first time in franchise history they’ve ever hit that many in the final frame. It was also the first time any MLB team has launched four ninth-inning homers on the road since the Dodgers did it back in 2006.

How to Watch

TV : Fanduel Sports Detroit

: Fanduel Sports Detroit Radio : 97.1 The Ticket

: 97.1 The Ticket First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

The Bottom Line

With the offense clicking, the rotation settling in, and Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize dealing like aces, the Tigers are shaping up to be a serious early-season contender.

Tonight’s matchup gives them a chance to make another statement—and with Greene swinging like a superstar and Flaherty on the mound, they’ve got the horses to do it.