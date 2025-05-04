Detroit Tigers starting lineup

Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup for Game 3 vs. Angels

The Tigers are on fire and looking for a series win vs. the Angels. Here’s the full Detroit Tigers starting lineup for May 3, with Jack Flaherty on the mound and Riley Greene back in the cleanup spot.

Detroit aims to stay red-hot with Jack Flaherty on the mound Saturday night

The Detroit Tigers are rolling, and they’re not slowing down heading into Game 3 of their weekend set against the Los Angeles Angels. After a 9-1 beatdown on Friday—headlined by Riley Greene’s two-homer ninth inning masterpiece—Detroit enters Saturday night at 21–12, riding a four-game winning streak and leading the AL in wins.

And now, we’ve got the official starting lineup as they aim for their fifth straight victory at Angel Stadium.

Detroit Tigers starting lineup

Tigers Starting Lineup – Saturday, May 3

  1. Kerry Carpenter, RF
  2. Zach McKinstry, LF
  3. Gleyber Torres, 2B
  4. Riley Greene, CF
  5. Colt Keith, DH
  6. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
  7. Jace Jung, 3B
  8. Trey Sweeney, SS
  9. Dillon Dingler, C
    SP: Jack Flaherty (1–3, 3.34 ERA)

Quick Hits on the Lineup

  • Riley Greene is fresh off making MLB history with two home runs in the ninth inning on Friday, becoming the first player ever to do it. He’s now batting .276 with 8 HR and a team-leading 35 hits.
  • Zach McKinstry continues to rake with a .311 batting average and a team-best .397 OBP, making him an on-base machine in the two-hole.
  • Gleyber Torres, slowly finding his groove, has 4 HR and 15 RBI in just 20 games since joining Detroit.
  • Dillon Dingler makes another start behind the plate. He’s quietly put together a .300 average with 4 HR and 15 RBI in limited action.

On the Mound: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty takes the hill with a 3.34 ERA and 38 strikeouts across 32.1 innings. He’s coming off back-to-back quality starts and will face an Angels lineup that’s struggling at 12–19 overall.

This is a big opportunity for Flaherty to keep building momentum and lock in another series win for Detroit.

Fun Fact from the Notes

Detroit’s four-homer ninth inning on Friday marked the first time in franchise history they’ve ever hit that many in the final frame. It was also the first time any MLB team has launched four ninth-inning homers on the road since the Dodgers did it back in 2006.

How to Watch

  • TV: Fanduel Sports Detroit
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
  • First Pitch: 9:38 PM ET

The Bottom Line

With the offense clicking, the rotation settling in, and Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize dealing like aces, the Tigers are shaping up to be a serious early-season contender.

Tonight’s matchup gives them a chance to make another statement—and with Greene swinging like a superstar and Flaherty on the mound, they’ve got the horses to do it.

Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft defensive tackles Detroit Lions strength of Schedule
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Bryce Underwood Michigan spring game
Bryce Underwood Closes Michigan Spring Game With Must-See 88-Yard TD [Video]