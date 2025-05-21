Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup for Series-Finale Vs. Cardinals

The Detroit Tigers announced their starting lineup for the series finale against the Cardinals. Brant Hurter starts, and Dillon Dingler remains behind the plate. Full lineup breakdown and game preview.

The first-place Detroit Tigers look to close out their road series against the St. Louis Cardinals with a win in Wednesday’s matinee. At 32–17, the Tigers hold a comfortable lead atop the AL Central and send Brant Hurter to the mound for his second start of the season. Dillon Dingler gets the nod behind the plate once again, and Justyn-Henry Malloy stays in the starting lineup after a strong recent stretch. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 PM ET.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Tigers

Tigers Starting Lineup – Wednesday, May 21

Batting Order Player Position 1 Kerry Carpenter DH 2 Justyn-Henry Malloy RF 3 Zach McKinstry 3B 4 Riley Greene LF 5 Spencer Torkelson 1B 6 Colt Keith 2B 7 Dillon Dingler C 8 Trey Sweeney SS 9 Javier Báez CF

Starting Pitcher: Brant Hurter (LHP)

Notes from Today’s Lineup

Brant Hurter on the Hill

The lefty is coming off a strong relief campaign and now makes just his second start of 2025. In 13 appearances, Hurter holds a 2.35 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched. His last outing was a solid 4-inning performance, and manager A.J. Hinch gives him the ball today as part of Detroit’s effort to keep their rotation fresh.

Dillon Dingler Behind the Plate

Dingler continues to solidify his spot as Detroit’s No. 1 catcher. He’s hitting .292 with 4 home runs and a .781 OPS, while also earning high marks for his defense and pitch framing. With Hurter on the mound, Dingler gets another opportunity to shine in a growing role.

Tigers Riding High in the AL Central

Detroit enters the day with a 32–17 record, holding a 5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. The Tigers also boast the best run differential in the division at +81, thanks to standout performances from both their lineup and pitching staff.

Riley Greene leads the team with 12 home runs and an .872 OPS .

leads the team with 12 home runs and an . Spencer Torkelson has also gone deep 12 times and is slugging .520 .

has also gone deep 12 times and is slugging . Tarik Skubal anchors the rotation with a 2.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

A win today would push Detroit to 33–17 before they return home to begin a new series against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

Key Takeaways

Brant Hurter gets his second start of 2025 as the Tigers go for the series win.

Dillon Dingler starts again behind the plate and continues to impress.

Detroit enters the game leading the AL Central with the best run differential in the division.

Bottom Line

The Tigers are rolling, and today’s lineup reflects a mix of youth, depth, and smart managing. If Brant Hurter can hold his own and the offense keeps producing, Detroit could walk out of St. Louis with yet another series win—and a little more breathing room in the standings.