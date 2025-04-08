Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Yankees: Tarik Skubal Set to Start in Game 2

The Detroit Tigers are riding high.
Winners of four straight, the Tigers enter Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees with a 6-4 record on the season—and confidence is growing at Comerica Park. After opening the series with a commanding 6-2 win on Monday, Detroit is looking to secure another series win behind their ace, Tarik Skubal, who takes the mound in the second game of the three-game set.
Skubal Looks to Bounce Back
Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, hasn’t looked quite like himself to start 2025. Through two starts, he’s posted an 0-2 record with a 5.91 ERA. But with the Tigers’ bats heating up and the bullpen locking things down, Tuesday presents the perfect opportunity for the lefty to get back on track against a Yankees lineup that struggled to capitalize in the opener.
Tuesday’s Lineup vs. Yankees
Here’s how the Tigers will line up for Tuesday’s sandwich game at Comerica Park:
- DH – Justyn-Henry Malloy
- LF – Kerry Carpenter
- CF – Riley Greene
- 1B – Spencer Torkelson
- 2B – Colt Keith
- RF – Zach McKinstry
- 3B – Javier Báez
- SS – Trey Sweeney
- C – Jake Rogers
- SP – Tarik Skubal
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET and fans can catch the action on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or listen on 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en español).
Let’s see if the Tigers can keep the momentum rolling and extend their winning streak to five!