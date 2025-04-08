Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup vs. Yankees: Tarik Skubal Set to Start in Game 2

The Tigers released their starting lineup for Tuesday’s sandwich game vs. the Yankees. Tarik Skubal takes the mound as Detroit looks to extend its win streak to five.

The Detroit Tigers are riding high.

Winners of four straight, the Tigers enter Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees with a 6-4 record on the season—and confidence is growing at Comerica Park. After opening the series with a commanding 6-2 win on Monday, Detroit is looking to secure another series win behind their ace, Tarik Skubal, who takes the mound in the second game of the three-game set.

Skubal Looks to Bounce Back

Skubal, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, hasn’t looked quite like himself to start 2025. Through two starts, he’s posted an 0-2 record with a 5.91 ERA. But with the Tigers’ bats heating up and the bullpen locking things down, Tuesday presents the perfect opportunity for the lefty to get back on track against a Yankees lineup that struggled to capitalize in the opener.

Tuesday’s Lineup vs. Yankees

Here’s how the Tigers will line up for Tuesday’s sandwich game at Comerica Park:

  • DH – Justyn-Henry Malloy
  • LF – Kerry Carpenter
  • CF – Riley Greene
  • 1B – Spencer Torkelson
  • 2B – Colt Keith
  • RF – Zach McKinstry
  • 3B – Javier Báez
  • SS – Trey Sweeney
  • C – Jake Rogers
  • SP – Tarik Skubal

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET and fans can catch the action on Fanduel Sports Detroit, or listen on 97.1 The Ticket or 1310 AM/107.9 FM (en español).

Let’s see if the Tigers can keep the momentum rolling and extend their winning streak to five!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

