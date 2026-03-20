Detroit Tigers Reveal Starting Rotation for 2026 Season

The Detroit Tigers are beginning to finalize their plan for the opening week of the 2026 season, and it includes a highly anticipated return.

According to Evan Petzold, veteran ace Justin Verlander is scheduled to make his return to Comerica Park on April 5 against the St. Louis Cardinals, marking a major moment early in the season.

Before that, Detroit will hand the ball to Framber Valdez for the home opener on April 3, setting up a strong one-two punch at the top of the rotation.

Tigers’ First Five Starters Revealed

Detroit’s rotation for the first five games of the season is now set:

Tarik Skubal — March 26 (Opening Day)

Framber Valdez — March 27 (Will also start the Home Opener)

Jack Flaherty — March 28

Justin Verlander — March 30

Casey Mize — March 31

It’s a rotation that blends elite frontline talent, veteran experience, and upside, giving Detroit one of the more intriguing starting staffs in the American League heading into 2026.

Why This Rotation Matters

The decision to start Skubal on Opening Day comes as no surprise after his emergence as the staff ace. Pairing him with Valdez immediately after adds another dependable arm capable of eating innings and keeping Detroit in games.

But the spotlight will clearly be on Verlander.

The future Hall of Famer returning to Detroit, and doing so at Comerica Park, adds an emotional and competitive edge to the early part of the season. His scheduled start on April 5 against St. Louis is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Meanwhile, Flaherty and Mize round out the early rotation, giving the Tigers flexibility as they navigate the first turn through the schedule.

Big Picture

With the rotation now mapped out, the Tigers are signaling confidence in their pitching staff heading into the season.

Skubal leads as the ace

Valdez provides stability

Verlander brings experience and star power

Flaherty and Mize add depth and upside

If this group performs to expectations, Detroit could have the foundation needed to compete early and often in 2026.

And with Verlander’s return looming, the energy around this team is only building.