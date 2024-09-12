fb
Thursday, September 12, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers surge into playoff contention as Colt Keith and Tarik Skubal shine in second half of the season

By Jeff Bilbrey
The Detroit Tigers have been on a formidable run in the latter half of the 2024 season, positioning themselves as serious contenders for an American League Wild Card playoff spot. The team’s resurgence comes after a challenging start, which included trading key pitcher Jack Flaherty, but the Tigers have rebounded remarkably. Their combination of strong pitching and a bolstered lineup has made them one of the hottest teams in baseball as they compete for a postseason berth.

A pivotal player in this turnaround has been second baseman Colt Keith. Initially facing struggles, with a batting average of just .197 and a .479 OPS in his first 39 games, Keith has dramatically turned his performance around. He now boasts a batting line of .261/.310/.381, along with 12 home runs and 55 RBIs, earning recognition as the player who took the biggest step forward for the Tigers this season. The team’s confidence in him was evident when they signed him to a six-year contract even before he made his Major League debut.

In addition to Keith’s emergence, pitcher Tarik Skubal is making his mark as a frontrunner for the Cy Young Award, and he is also on track to potentially achieve the pitching Triple Crown. This dual threat—Keith’s offensive breakout and Skubal’s pitching prowess—has significantly enhanced Detroit’s chances of securing a playoff spot.

As the Tigers continue their playoff push, the synergy between their improved offense and strong pitching staff is propelling them into contention, making them a team to watch in the closing weeks of the regular season.

