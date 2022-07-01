Detroit Tigers swap pitchers prior to series vs. Royals

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin a 3-game series at Comerica Park against the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to the start of the series, the Tigers announced they have activated SP Michael Pineda and optioned SP Alex Faedo to Toledo.

As noted by Chris McCosky, Faedo will be called back up as the Tigers’ 27th man and will start in both upcoming doubleheaders.

As noted by Chris McCosky, Faedo will be called back up as the Tigers' 27th man and will start in both upcoming doubleheaders.

Prior to getting injured, Michael Pineda was solid for the Detroit Tigers as he was 1-2 with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.07 ERA in five starts.

A few weeks ago, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that Pineda was still feeling a little sensation in his finger and that until he got his slider back, he would not return to Detroit.

“There’s still a little sensation in his finger,” manager A.J. Hinch said.

At that time, Pineda explained how he was not quite ready to return to the Tigers.

“I have to put pressure (on my middle finger) to throw my slider,” Pineda said. “That’s where I feel it a little bit. But they tell me, the more that I’m throwing, the better I’m going to feel. That’s what I’m doing now.”

“I feel really good with my fastball and my changeup, so I can pitch with that,” Pineda said. “But they want to make sure everything is good, especially with my slider so I can feel good and take the mound. But I’m feeling pretty close.”

Pineda made those comments on June 12th and now he is back in The Show and ready to roll.

