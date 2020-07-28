41.2 F
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Detroit Tigers take to Twitter, poke fun at Patrick Mahomes following 4-3 win over Royals

By Arnold Powell

On Tuesday afternoon, news broke that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become part-owner of the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals just so happened to play our Detroit Tigers later in the evening and it was the Tigers who came away with the 4-3 victory over Mahomes’ new team.

Following the game, whoever runs the Tigers Twitter account decided to poke some fun at Mahomes.

“Tough break for the Royals newest owner. Hope he has a fallback option.”

Let’s not forget, the Tigers once drafted Mahomes but we think he made the right decision to stick with football.

Well played, Tigers Twitter person!

