Detroit Tigers Taking It Slow with Trevor Rosenthal

The Detroit Tigers are taking their time ramping up their new reliever Trevor Rosenthal to ensure he stays healthy for the long haul. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch stated that there's no timetable for Rosenthal's readiness for games and that “Opening Day is not something that's feasible.”

Why it matters:

As a Minor League offseason acquisition for the Tigers, Trevor Rosenthal is expected to compete for a role in the team's bullpen. The Tigers' caution in bringing him back to game readiness indicates their commitment to protecting their investment and ensuring his health throughout the season.

Trevor Rosenthal by the numbers:

Trevor Rosenthal has been in the major leagues for eight seasons, playing for five teams.

He has a career ERA of 3.36 and has recorded 132 saves in his career.

In 2019, he pitched in 10 games for the Tigers, with a 7.00 ERA in nine innings pitched.

In 2020, he played for the Kansas City Royals and the San Diego Padres, posting a combined ERA of 1.90 and 11 saves.

What they're saying:

Hinch emphasized that Rosenthal's health is the top priority, stating that “It does not matter when he's ready, as long as he's healthy.” With a history of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2017, and missing the entire 2018 season, it's critical for the Tigers to ensure Rosenthal is 100% before he takes the field.

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Tigers are taking a cautious approach in ramping up Trevor Rosenthal for the season. While Opening Day may not be feasible, the team's focus on Rosenthal's health will pay dividends in the long run. As the Tigers look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season, Rosenthal's potential contributions will be crucial to their success.