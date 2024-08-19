Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Aims for Milestone in Outstanding Season





The Detroit Tigers snagged a thrilling 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday, thanks to another masterclass performance from their ace, Tarik Skubal. The left-handed dynamo continues to dazzle this season and remains firmly in the American League Cy Young conversation.

Skubal’s performance was nothing short of exceptional. During the Little League Classic in Williamsport, he pitched six innings, surrendered only one run on three hits, and struck out five Yankees. His ability to neutralize a potent lineup speaks volumes about his current form.

After the game, Skubal shared his aspirations for the 2024 season. “I don’t necessarily have a number, but a lot of the horses around the league throw around 200. That’s something, as a starting pitcher, you’re going to take a lot of pride in. If I can get to that number, that would be great,” Skubal remarked via Jon Morosi.

Tarik Skubal is at 155-1/3 IP, a new career high.



Does he have a number of innings as a goal?



As impressive as Skubal’s season has been, it’s also a delicate balancing act. The Detroit Tigers, currently 8.5 games out of the Wild Card race with a 61-64 record, are not expected to make the playoffs. Despite their improved performance from previous seasons, managing Skubal’s workload is crucial. He has already pitched 155.1 innings this year, surpassing his previous career high of 149.1 innings.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch acknowledged the situation, noting that Skubal might not pitch on regular five-day rest for the remainder of the season.

“It’s important for us to be very aware, which we are, and it’s also important for us to watch what he’s doing,” Hinch said. “He’s a guy who works tremendously hard. He’s put himself in a really good position. He’s in an incredible routine. He has stuck to it . . . It’s not something we really want in the back of his head. We’re controlling the things we can control.”

Even with the Detroit Tigers out of playoff contention, preserving Skubal’s health remains a top priority. The southpaw has been a revelation this season, boasting a 14-4 record with a league-best 2.49 ERA in 25 starts. He has struck out 185 batters, leading the American League, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The Tigers are currently navigating several injuries within their rotation, but maintaining Skubal’s well-being is crucial. As Hinch pointed out, “We’re giving him extra rest . . . But he’s done the work. You’ve got to reward players when they’ve done the work with giving them a chance to compete.”

With Skubal’s future bright and his current form impressive, the Detroit Tigers are wisely taking steps to ensure their star pitcher remains a central piece of their plans for years to come.