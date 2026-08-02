Detroit Tigers Reveal Assignments for Prospects Acquired in Tarik Skubal Trade

The Detroit Tigers officially announced their blockbuster trade of Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, confirming the three-player return and revealing where each new addition will begin his time in the organization.

Detroit acquired outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-handed pitcher River Ryan and right-handed pitcher Brady Smith in exchange for Skubal.

Hope is ranked as the No. 25 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, while Ryan checks in at No. 68.

Tigers Reveal Assignments for New Prospects

Hope will report to Double-A Erie, giving the SeaWolves another premium young position player.

Smith will join Single-A West Michigan, while Ryan has been optioned to Triple-A Toledo and will be placed on the injured list as he continues recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Tigers also recalled right-handed pitcher Brenan Hanifee from Toledo following the trade.

Bottom Line

The Tarik Skubal trade is now official.

Detroit added two MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects and another young arm, while Skubal heads to Los Angeles for the Dodgers’ championship push.

Now the attention shifts to how quickly Hope, Ryan and Smith can make an impact in the Tigers’ system.