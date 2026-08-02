Detroit Tigers Return Package for Tarik Skubal Revealed

The Detroit Tigers have reportedly agreed to trade ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for three players.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Detroit will receive outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Tigers Add Three Dodgers Prospects

Hope is ranked as the No. 5 prospect in the Dodgers’ system, according to the attached 2026 rankings.

Ryan is ranked No. 7, while Smith checks in at No. 17.

The package gives Detroit one of Los Angeles’ top young position players, a pitcher who could help near the major-league level and another developing arm with long-term upside.

A full breakdown of each player will follow separately.

A Franchise-Altering Move

Skubal’s departure marks one of the biggest trades in recent Tigers history.

The left-hander developed into one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers in Detroit and became the centerpiece of the rotation. Trading him places enormous pressure on president of baseball operations Scott Harris to turn this return into a meaningful part of the Tigers’ next contender.

The deal had not yet been formally announced by either organization at the time of publication.

Bottom Line

The Tigers are reportedly sending Tarik Skubal to the Dodgers for Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Detroit receives three ranked prospects, but the full impact of the blockbuster will not be known for years.