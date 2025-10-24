Report: Detroit Tigers ‘Likely’ to Shop Tarik Skubal at Winter Meetings

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Detroit Tigers have hit a major snag in contract negotiations with Tarik Skubal, their ace left-hander and reigning Cy Young Award favorite. The two sides reportedly opened discussions on a long-term extension, but the Tigers were stunned to learn they were “about a quarter of a billion dollars off” from Skubal’s camp’s expectations.

Skubal, who is entering his walk year in 2026, is expected to command the largest pitching contracts in MLB history.

Bowden notes that the explosion of mega-deals for superstars like Shohei Ohtani ($700 million) and Juan Soto ($765 million) has reset the entire market, and Skubal’s camp reportedly views him as the pitcher who will “reset the market” for arms.

Why a Trade May Be on the Horizon 🔁

The Tigers, despite being poised to contend in 2026, may have no choice but to explore the trade market at the Winter Meetings. Bowden writes that if the team isn’t willing to approach $400 million or more for Skubal, it would be a mistake to wait until next summer’s trade deadline, when his value could drop or the risk of injury rises.

Instead, Detroit could look to capitalize on the intense interest from several big-market contenders with deep farm systems. Teams like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and New York Mets are expected to be among the most aggressive suitors.

For context, Skubal just wrapped up another dominant season, going 13-6 with a 2.21 ERA, 195.1 innings pitched, and 241 strikeouts, all while maintaining an elite 0.891 WHIP. That performance makes him one of the two premier arms in baseball, alongside Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Big Picture

If the Tigers do move Skubal, it would be a seismic decision, one that signals Detroit’s long-term vision may prioritize sustained competitiveness over an all-in 2026 run. Still, losing a homegrown Cy Young–level ace at just 28 years old would be a tough pill for fans to swallow.

Skubal’s market value and dominance make him a centerpiece for any rotation in the league. But unless Detroit’s ownership and front office are ready to push past $400 million, this offseason could mark the end of his Tigers tenure.