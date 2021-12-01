Detroit Tigers tender contracts to multiple players

According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have tendered contracts to multiple players.

“Everyone else on roster was tendered a contract, including arb-eligible Jeimer Candelario, Harold Castro, José Cisnero, Michael Fulmer, Dustin Garneau, Joe Jiménez, Spencer Turnbull and Victor Reyes,” reported Jason Beck.

Matthew Boyd is the lone Tiger non-tendered.

