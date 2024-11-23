fb
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Detroit Tigers

Detroit Tigers Tender Contracts to Nine Players for 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers have tendered contracts to nine arbitration-eligible players for the 2025 season, ensuring their return to the team next year.

The players who received contract tenders by position are:

Pitchers:

  • LHP Tarik Skubal
  • RHP Casey Mize
  • RHP Will Vest
  • RHP Jason Foley
  • RHP Beau Brieske

Catchers:

  • C Jake Rogers

Infielders/Outfielders:

  • UTIL Zach McKinstry
  • INF Andy Ibáñez
  • OF Matt Vierling
Detroit Tigers

The Tigers avoided arbitration with McKinstry and Ibáñez by agreeing to terms for the upcoming season.

These nine players now have until January 9 to negotiate their salaries with the Tigers. If an agreement cannot be reached, arbitration hearings will be scheduled for February to determine the final salary terms.

