Detroit Tigers Tender Contracts to Nine Players for 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers have tendered contracts to nine arbitration-eligible players for the 2025 season, ensuring their return to the team next year.
The players who received contract tenders by position are:
Pitchers:
- LHP Tarik Skubal
- RHP Casey Mize
- RHP Will Vest
- RHP Jason Foley
- RHP Beau Brieske
Catchers:
- C Jake Rogers
Infielders/Outfielders:
- UTIL Zach McKinstry
- INF Andy Ibáñez
- OF Matt Vierling
The Tigers avoided arbitration with McKinstry and Ibáñez by agreeing to terms for the upcoming season.
These nine players now have until January 9 to negotiate their salaries with the Tigers. If an agreement cannot be reached, arbitration hearings will be scheduled for February to determine the final salary terms.