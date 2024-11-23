Detroit Tigers Tender Contracts to Nine Players for 2025 Season

The Detroit Tigers have tendered contracts to nine arbitration-eligible players for the 2025 season, ensuring their return to the team next year.

The players who received contract tenders by position are:

Pitchers:

LHP Tarik Skubal

RHP Casey Mize

RHP Will Vest

RHP Jason Foley

RHP Beau Brieske

Catchers:

C Jake Rogers

Infielders/Outfielders:

UTIL Zach McKinstry

INF Andy Ibáñez

OF Matt Vierling

The Tigers avoided arbitration with McKinstry and Ibáñez by agreeing to terms for the upcoming season.

These nine players now have until January 9 to negotiate their salaries with the Tigers. If an agreement cannot be reached, arbitration hearings will be scheduled for February to determine the final salary terms.