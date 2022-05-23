Detroit Tigers: The Week In Numbers 5/16 – 5/22

As a result of a scheduled day off and a rain-out, the Detroit Tigers only played in a total of five games over the last week (Monday through Sunday). They played three games in Tampa Bay and two in Cleveland, with the scheduled off day in between the two road sets. Though the overall statistics don’t look great (we’ll take a deep dive into those numbers in a bit), the team did manage to walk away with two wins, beating Tampa and Cleveland one time apiece.

The main story with the team continues to be injuries, especially to the starting pitchers. They have lost yet another starter to the injured list, as Eduardo Rodriguez has become the latest casualty. In his only start of the week, he recorded just a single out before being removed from the game with what was initially declared as “left side discomfort”. The official diagnosis is a left ribcage sprain. Prized starter Tarik Skubal had an injury scare of his own when he took a hard line drive off his shin Friday in Cleveland. He left after five innings pitched while keeping the Guardians off the board in those five innings. He is not expected to miss time.

Embed from Getty Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the team continues to struggle to get players on base. Overall, batters combined to go 28-160, good for a .175 average. The on-base percentage wasn’t a whole lot better, coming in at a whopping .193 for the week. Daz Cameron had the best individual week at the plate, though in a short time. He finished 3-6 with three singles, while only striking out once. Spencer Torkelson, who played more regularly than Cameron, finished 4-13 (.308) with two doubles and a home run, striking out twice.

Let’s take a deep dive into the numbers for the week.

Embed from Getty Images

OVERALL TEAM STATISTICS FOR THE WEEK

Team batting average: .175

On base percentage: .193

Runs scored: 10

Runs allowed: 24

Starting pitcher combined ERA: 4.98

Bullpen combined ERA: 5.31

Overall record: 14-26, 10.5 games out of first place in the American League Central

INDIVIDUAL BATTING STATS

Robbie Grossman: 3-18, 1 run, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, 1 stolen base. Season batting average: .203, on base percentage: .324

Willi Castro: 3-20, 5 strikeouts. Season batting average: .284, on base percentage: .319

Javier Baez: 3-19, 1 home run, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 8 strikeouts, grounded into a double play. Season batting average: .207, on base percentage: .244

Miguel Cabrera: 2-16, 1 double, 1 run, 1 rbi, 6 strikeouts. Season batting average: .276, on base percentage: .319

Jeimer Candelario: 3-18, 1 home run, 1 run, 1 rbi, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts. Season batting average: .196, on base percentage: .250

Jonathan Schoop: 3-17, 1 home run, 1 run, 2 rbi, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, 1 stolen base. Season batting average: .161, on base percentage: .211

Harold Castro: 1-8, 1 home run, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, grounded into a double play. Season batting average: .288, on base percentage: .304

Tucker Barnhart: 2-14, 1 run, 3 strikeouts. Season batting average: .261, on base percentage: .301

Derek Hill: 1-7, 5 strikeouts, 1 stolen base. Season batting average: .212, on base percentage: .236

Eric Haase: 0-4, 2 strikeouts, grounded into a double play. Season batting average: .158, on base percentage: .256

Spencer Torkelson: 4-13, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 1 run, 2 rbi, 2 strikeouts. Season batting average: .173, on base percentage: .281

Daz Cameron: 3-6, 1 strikeout, 1 rbi. Season batting average: .273, on base percentage: .333

INDIVIDUAL PITCHING STATS

Alex Faedo: 11 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks, 6 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed, 1-0 record. Season ERA: 3.00, WHIP (walk and hits divided by innings pitched): 1.33

Beau Brieske: 5 1/3 innings pitched, 9 hits allowed, 6 runs (all earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, 2 home runs allowed, 0-1 record. Season ERA: 5.13, WHIP: 1.33

Eduardo Rodriguez: 1/3 inning pitched, 4 hits allowed, 3 runs (all earned), 3 walks, 0-1 record. Has since been placed on the 10-day injured list. Season ERA: 4.38, WHIP: 1.33

Tarik Skubal: 5 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 5 strikeouts. Season ERA: 2.22, WHIP: 1.05

Andrew Chafin: 2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 strikeout. Season ERA: 2.00, WHIP: 1.00

Alex Lange: 3 innings pitched, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. Season ERA: 1.72, WHIP: 0.83

Rony Garcia: 2 2/3 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, 6 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. Season ERA: 2.57, WHIP: 0.71

Jacob Barnes: 2 innings pitched, 5 hits allowed, 4 runs (all earned), 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed, 0-1 record. Season ERA: 4.20, WHIP: 1.07

Michael Fulmer: 2 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 1-0 record. Season ERA: 3.52, WHIP: 1.24

Jason Foley; 3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 strikeout. Season ERA: 3.38, WHIP: 1.03

Will Vest: 1 2/3 innings pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 runs (both earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed. Season ERA: 2.12, WHIP: 0.65

Joe Jimenez: 1/3 inning pitched. Season ERA: 3.68, WHIP: 1.09

Drew Carlton: 2/3 innings pitched. Season ERA: 0.00, WHIP: 0.00

Wily Peralta: 1 inning pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 run (earned), 1 home run allowed. Season ERA: 1.10, WHIP: 1.35

Gregory Soto: 2 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 1 strikeout, 2 saves. Season ERA: 2.92, WHIP: 1.46

CURRENT INJURED LIST, according to ESPN.com:

OF Austin Meadows – 10-day IL (vertigo)

SP Eduardo Rodriguez – 15-day IL (left ribcage sprain)

SP Matt Manning – 10-day IL (shoulder)

RP Will Vest – COVID 19

RP Kyle Funkhouser – 60-day IL (shoulder)

RP Jose Cisnero – 60-day IL (shoulder)

SP Michael Pineda – 15-day IL (finger)

OF Victor Reyes – 10-day IL (quadriceps)

SP Casey Mize – 10-day IL (elbow)

SP Spencer Turnbull – 60-day IL (elbow)

C Jake Rogers – 60-day IL (forearm)

THE WEEK AHEAD

The next week for the Tigers (Monday-Sunday) sees the team starting a three-game series starting this evening in Minnesota, then a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

