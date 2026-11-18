Scott Harris made the Detroit Tigers’ opening priority of this offseason clear at the MLB GM Meetings, and it was not the offense. The lineup that just produced three Silver Slugger Award winners still has an unsettled spot at third base heading into 2027.

DSN TV Tigers · newest first All Tigers video →

The Tigers had three players win the Silver Slugger Award for the 2026 MLB season. Riley Greene was one of three American League outfield winners, Dillon Dingler was the winner at catcher, and Kevin McGonigle was the winner for the utility position. It was a first for Dingler and for McGonigle, while Greene became the first Tiger to win the award in two straight years since Miguel Cabrera in 2015 and 2016. Even with three Silver Slugger winners, Detroit finished 76-86 in 2026, and it wasn’t enough to make it to the postseason.

Scott Harris Put Pitching at the Top of the List

Harris told reporters at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Nov. 10 that swing-and-miss relief pitching was the team’s top target, and Detroit agreed to a one-year deal with veteran closer Emilio Pagan within a day. None of that spending touches the batting order. So there is no doubt that Harris still needs to fix some other issues in the Tigers lineup before the 2027 MLB season begins. Where else can Detroit fix things in the lineup?

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) bats against Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Tigers Should Find a Third Baseman

If the Tigers plan on keeping Spencer Torkelson at first base and Hao-Yu Lee at second base, then the number one position for Detroit in the infield this offseason is to find a solution at third base. McGonigle should be the shortstop for the long term.

Colt Keith played third base for Detroit in 2026, and he also played some first base. Keith played in 140 games and had a .258 batting average with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs, along with six stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .322.

Alec Bohm Could Be a Perfect Fit for the Tigers

Alec Bohm is 30 years old. He is a free agent and has played for the Philadelphia Phillies his entire MLB career since making his debut in the 2020 season. Bohm played in 155 games for Philadelphia during the 2026 MLB season. He had a .249 batting average with 15 home runs and 88 RBIs, along with two stolen bases. His on-base percentage was .315.

This would be one solution for Detroit to fix its third base position. He has dealt with tough Philadelphia fans in the past. Bohm playing for the Tigers could benefit him and this team. What’s also important is that he has playoff experience with the Phillies, including the run to the 2022 World Series that Philadelphia lost to the Houston Astros in six games.