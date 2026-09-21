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Detroit Tigers to Announce New Comerica Park Name

Comerica Park new name
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Comerica Park is entering its final season under the only name it has ever carried.

The Detroit Tigers and Fifth Third Bank are expected to announce a new name for the downtown ballpark Monday, according Brad Galli. The change is expected to take effect for the 2027 season.

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The specific name was not included in the initial report. Fifth Third Park, Fifth Third Field and other variations may appear obvious, but none should be treated as official until the Tigers and bank complete their announcement.

Comerica Park opened in 2000 as the replacement for Tiger Stadium. The ballpark has carried Comerica’s name throughout its 27-season history, making this more than a routine signage change for a generation of Tigers fans.

Comerica Park Entry Comerica Park new name Comerica Park new name
Comerica Park Entry

Fifth Third Acquisition Forces a Familiar Name Aside

The expected rebranding follows Fifth Third Bancorp’s acquisition of Comerica in a $10.9 billion all-stock transaction. The deal, announced in October 2025, combined two major regional banks and created one of the country’s largest banking institutions.

Fifth Third and Comerica completed their merger in February. The companies are now operating as one organization, with Fifth Third gradually replacing the Comerica brand across the combined business.

That made a ballpark name change likely even though Comerica had extended its naming-rights agreement with the Tigers through 2034. The corporate identity behind the agreement changed, and the stadium branding is now following it.

The building itself is not changing hands. The Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority owns the ballpark, while the Tigers remain its primary tenant. This is a naming-rights and branding change, not a relocation, ownership transfer or plan for a new stadium.

The Name Changes, but the Tigers’ Home Does Not

Comerica Park has hosted Tigers baseball since its first game in April 2000. It has also staged the 2005 MLB All-Star Game, postseason runs, concerts, hockey games and several rounds of renovations.

The 2026 season will now represent the final chapter for the Comerica Park name. It already carries historical weight because Justin Verlander is retiring after the season, giving fans two familiar pieces of Tigers identity to say goodbye to.

Detroit is also evaluating players who could shape the club’s next era while continuing to manage roster changes such as Casey Mize’s move to the injured list. The new ballpark name will arrive as that transition moves into 2027.

Fans may resist the new branding at first. Stadium names become geographical shorthand, especially after nearly three decades. The official name will change, but Detroiters will decide how quickly they stop calling the place Comerica Park.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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