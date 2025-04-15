Detroit Tigers to Call Up Pitcher for Spot Start vs. Brewers

According to a report from Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, the Detroit Tigers will be calling up right-hander Keider Montero for a spot start on Wednesday, but don’t worry — this isn’t an injury situation.

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, manager A.J. Hinch is simply taking a proactive approach as his club enters a brutal 23 games in 24 days stretch. By inserting Montero into the rotation, Hinch buys his regular starters an extra day of rest.

“Keider Montero is here. He will start tomorrow,” McCosky posted on X. “Nobody is hurt. Hinch just wants to push rotation back one day… Corresponding move tomorrow.”

The Tigers haven’t yet announced the corresponding roster move, but it’s expected prior to Wednesday’s game.

Why It Matters

This is a smart move by Hinch and the Tigers’ staff, especially as the team looks to maintain pitching health over the long haul. With no off days until April 24, inserting Montero for a one-off start could keep arms fresh and help avoid potential injuries down the line.

Montero, one of Detroit’s promising young arms, will now get another crack at big-league action — and a chance to show he can be a reliable depth option in a long season. So far in 2025, in two appearances with the Toledo Mud Hens, Montero is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and a 0.724 WHIP.