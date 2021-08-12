Detroit Tigers to call up outfielder Jacob Robson as Niko Goodrum heads to IL

The Detroit Tigers lost Niko Goodrum earlier this evening against the Baltimore Orioles thanks to a left groin strain while running to second base on his two-RBI double., and according to manager AJ Hinch, he’ll be going onto the IL. And in his stead, the Tigers are looking to their Triple A affiliate for help.

To that end, they’re calling up outfielder Jacob Robson:

Tigers will place Niko Goodrum on the injured list and select the contract of outfielder Jacob Robson, A.J. Hinch said. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) August 12, 2021

Robson, 26, was an 8th round pick of the Tigers (235th overall) out of Mississippi State in 2016. He has seven home runs, 33 RBI, and a .316 average in 244 plate appearances in 2021.